The Arizona State Sun Devils will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Colorado Buffaloes in a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday night. Arizona State is coming off a 76-54 win over Alcorn State on Sunday in its most recent matchup. Colorado has won two of its last three games, including a 65-62 win over Yale its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Buffaloes are favored by 4 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Colorado odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5.

Arizona State vs. Colorado spread: Colorado -4

Arizona State vs. Colorado over/under: 140.5 points

Arizona State vs. Colorado money line: Colorado -190, Arizona State +160

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State suffered a shocking loss to Texas Southern in overtime in mid-November, but it has bounced back with a four-game winning streak since then. The Sun Devils have picked up wins over VCU and then-No. 20 Michigan during that stretch, blowing out the Wolverines by 25 points as 7.5-point underdogs. They are outscoring their opponents 74.0 to 59.7 this season and have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

The Sun Devils picked up an 82-65 win at Colorado in February, snapping a five-game losing streak in the series. Junior guard DJ Horne leads Arizona State with 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Frankie Collins is scoring 12.9 points, dishing out 5.1 assists and grabbing 4.9 rebounds. Sophomore forward Marcus Bagley is also in double figures, averaging 12.5 points per game, but he is sidelined due to disciplinary reasons.

Why Colorado can cover

This is a nice scheduling spot for Colorado, as Arizona State has only been on the road one time this season, resulting in its upset loss to Texas Southern. The Buffaloes have suffered all three of their losses in road games, so they will be happy to be playing at home. They have already recorded several impressive wins this season, beating then-No. 11 Tennessee and then-No. 24 Texas A&M each by double digits.

KJ Simpson leads Colorado with 17.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Tristan da Silva (12.1) and J'Vonne Hadley (10.4) are both averaging double figures as well, with Hadley pulling down a team-high 8.0 rebounds. Arizona State has struggled at Colorado in recent seasons, covering the spread just once in its last six visits.

How to make Colorado vs. Arizona State picks

