No. 21 Creighton @ Arizona State

Current Records: Creighton 6-4; Arizona State 9-1

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the #21 Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (2-2), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Michelob Ultra Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the Sun Devils won 58-57, we could be in for a big score.

ASU strolled past the SMU Mustangs with points to spare last week, taking the game 75-57. ASU's guard DJ Horne looked sharp as he had 22 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Bluejays as they fell 83-80 to the Brigham Young Cougars this past Saturday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Creighton to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Arthur Kaluma (27), guard Trey Alexander (17), guard Baylor Scheierman (13), and guard Ryan Nembhard (11). That makes it four consecutive games in which Baylor Scheierman has had at least 11 rebounds.

ASU is now 9-1 while Creighton sits at 6-4. The Sun Devils are 7-1 after wins this year, and the Bluejays are 0-3 after losses.

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $228.00

The Bluejays are a 3.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Arizona State and Creighton both have two wins in their last four games.