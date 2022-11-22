Who's Playing

Grambling @ Arizona State

Current Records: Grambling 2-1; Arizona State 4-1

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Desert Financial Arena. ASU will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A victory for Grambling just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Grand Canyon Antelopes 81-48. The top scorer for Grambling was forward Carte'Are Gordon (15 points).

Meanwhile, ASU took their game against the Michigan Wolverines this past Thursday by a conclusive 87-62 score. ASU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (20), guard DJ Horne (19), guard Austin Nunez (15), and guard Luther Muhammad (13).

Grambling's loss took them down to 2-1 while Arizona State's victory pulled them up to 4-1. This past Thursday the Sun Devils relied heavily on DJ Horne, who had 19 points. It will be up to Grambling's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.