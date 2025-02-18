The No. 5 Houston Cougars are on top of the Big 12 standings, and on Tuesday night they'll visit the Arizona State Sun Devils for a conference matchup. The Sun Devils are 12-13 on the season and 3-11 in the conference, while the Cougars are 21-4 overall and 13-1 in the league. This will be the first matchup ever between these new Big 12 rivals, with both teams joining the conference in the last two seasons.

Tipoff from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., is at 9 p.m. ET and the Sun Devils are 5-6 at home this season. The Cougars are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona State vs. Houston odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.5. Before making any Houston vs. Arizona State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on Arizona State vs. Houston. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Houston vs. Arizona State:

Arizona State vs. Houston spread: Houston -12.5



Arizona State vs. Houston over/under: 135.5 points

Arizona State vs. Houston money line: Houston -880, ASU +579

Why you should back Arizona State

Arizona State suffered a 74-70 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday and its losing streak has reached five games. BJ Freeman scored 21 points in the defeat and four Sun Devils reached double-figures in scoring, but they were ultimately undone by a 34-22 destruction on the glass.

However, ASU has still been profitable against the spread this season, with a 13-12 record against the number. Bobby Hurley's squad is also 3-2 against the spread as a double-digit underdog this season and two of the team's home wins came as underdogs. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Houston

Meanwhile, Houston is coming off a 62-58 win over the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday to extend its lead in the Big 12 standings to 1.5 games. Milos Uzan led the way with 19 points and five assists in the victory while LJ Cryer added 15 points. The Cougars held the Wildcats to 37.0% shooting from the floor and 5-for-23 from the 3-point line.

The vaunted Houston defense leads the nation in points allowed per game (57.3) and defensive rating (90.0) while also ranking sixth nationally in opponents' field-goal percentage (38.0). The Cougars have won 17 of their last 18 games and are also 10-5 against the spread over their last 15 outings. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arizona State vs. Houston picks

