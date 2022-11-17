Who's Playing

No. 20 Michigan @ Arizona State

Current Records: Michigan 3-0; Arizona State 3-1

What to Know

The #20 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Barclays Center.

Michigan took their contest on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 91-60 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Four players on the Wolverines scored in the double digits: guard Jett Howard (17), guard Kobe Bufkin (14), guard Joey Baker (14), and center Hunter Dickinson (11).

Meanwhile, things were close when ASU and the VCU Rams clashed on Wednesday, but ASU ultimately edged out the opposition 63-59. ASU's guard Frankie Collins filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points along with six boards.

Their wins bumped Michigan to 3-0 and the Sun Devils to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Michigan and ASU clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.