A date to play TCU in the Big Dance will be on the line when two No. 11 seeds -- the Arizona State Sun Devils and Nevada Wolf Pack -- square off in a 2023 First Four matchup on Wednesday at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The Sun Devils (22-9) tied for fifth in the Pac-12 standings. They reached the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament before losing to rival Arizona. Meanwhile the Wolf Pack (22-10) finished fourth in the Mountain West Conference. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the MWC Tournament.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils are favored by 2 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Nevada odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before making any Nevada vs. Arizona State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Arizona State vs. Nevada spread: Sun Devils -2

Arizona State vs. Nevada over/under: 133.5 points

Arizona State vs. Nevada money line: Sun Devils -135, Wolf Pack +115

ASU: The Sun Devils rank 15th in the nation in field goal percentage defense (39.8).

NEV: The Wolf Pack rank fourth in the country in free throw percentage (79.1).

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State is one of the top defensive teams in the country. According to Kenpom.com, the Sun Devils give up just 95.2 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 28th in the country. They also allow opponents to shoot just 39.8% from the field, which is 15th in the nation.

In addition, Arizona State has a two-way playmaker in fifth year senior Desmond Cambridge Jr. A 6-foot-4 guard, Cambridge leads the team in both scoring (13.7 points per game) and steals (1.8). For his efforts this season he was named to the all-Pac-12 second team.

Why Nevada can cover

Nevada is one of the best free throw shooting teams in Div. I. The Wolf Pack shoot 79.1% from the line, which ranks fourth in the country. They also make 17.2 free throws per game, which is ninth. That bodes well against an Arizona State team that commits 18.5 fouls per game, which ranks 294th in the nation.

In addition, Nevada faces a Sun Devils team that doesn't shoot the ball particularly well. Arizona State shoots just 41.3% from the field, which is 317th in the country. The team also makes just 31.4% of its 3-point attempts, which is 312nd in Div. I.

