Arizona State vs. Oregon State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

Two teams near the top of the Pac-12 meet on Sunday as they try to bolster their cases for an NCAA Tournament bid. Arizona State (19-9, 10-6), second in the conference behind Washington, visits Oregon State (17-10, 9-6), which is third in the league. The Sun Devils are 4-5 on the road, while the Beavers are 10-5 at home. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. Arizona State has won four of six, but is coming off a loss at Oregon.

The model knows Oregon State has won six of its last 10 games and four of the last six home meetings against the Sun Devils. Oregon State is 57th in the nation in field goal percentage (46.9 percent), while Arizona State is 179th at 44.5. The Beavers have made the NCAA Tournament 17 times, but are looking for their first appearance since the 2015-16 season.

Senior forward Tres Tinkle (20 ppg) has had a number of head-turning games, including 31 points at Utah and 24 on Thursday vs. Arizona. He had 21 in the first meeting in January. Senior guard Stephen Thompson Jr. (16.4 ppg) has surpassed his average in seven of 10, scoring 30 vs. Washington.

But just because the Beavers have been dominant at home does not guarantee they will cover the Arizona State vs. Oregon State spread.

The model also knows Arizona State is hoping to earn its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 16th overall. The Sun Devils lost in the First Four in 2017-18. They have won five of the past seven meetings, including 70-67 on Jan. 17. Arizona State has the edge over Oregon State in rebounding. The Sun Devils are 12th nationally (40.5 per game), while the Beavers are 179th (35.4).

Freshman guard Luguentz Dort (16.1 ppg) leads Arizona State in scoring and has surpassed his average in four of the past seven games, including 22 against California on Feb. 24 and 22 against Washington State. Sophomore guard Remy Martin (13 ppg) has equaled or surpassed his average in six of 10.

