Arizona State vs. Prairie View A&M live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Arizona State vs. Prairie View A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona State (home) vs. Prairie View A&M (away)
Current Records: Arizona State 6-2; Prairie View A&M 3-5
What to Know
The Prairie View A&M Panthers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10 p.m. ET at Wells-Fargo Arena. Prairie View A&M has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners two weeks ago, winning 79-72.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, ASU took down the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns 77-65 on Saturday. Arizona State's F Romello White was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Prairie View A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Prairie View A&M to 3-5 and ASU to 6-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NAIA star scores 100 in win
Culver becomes just the second NAIA player ever to score 100 points in a game
-
No. 1 Louisville falls to Texas Tech
Top-ranked Louisville losr 70-57 to unranked Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden
-
No. 4 Maryland takes first L of season
The Terrapins were underdogs on the road, and fell flat for the first time all season
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 UL faces Texas Tech
The Cardinals are 9-0 with eight double-digit victories heading into Tuesday's game vs. the...
-
NC State responds to NCAA's NOA
NC State is challenging the evidence the NCAA presented in its earlier notice of allegations
-
UConn vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's UConn vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans