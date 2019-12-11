Arizona State vs. Prairie View A&M live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Arizona State (home) vs. Prairie View A&M (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 6-2; Prairie View A&M 3-5

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10 p.m. ET at Wells-Fargo Arena. Prairie View A&M has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners two weeks ago, winning 79-72.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, ASU took down the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns 77-65 on Saturday. Arizona State's F Romello White was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Prairie View A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Prairie View A&M to 3-5 and ASU to 6-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.