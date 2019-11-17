Arizona State vs. Rider: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arizona State vs. Rider basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona State (home) vs. Rider (away)
Current Records: Arizona State 1-1; Rider 2-0
Last Season Records: Arizona State 22-10; Rider 16-15
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils will stay at home another game and welcome the Rider Broncs at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wells-Fargo Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Arizona State took their game with ease, bagging a 90-49 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils. Arizona State got double-digit scores from five players: G Rob Edwards (23), G Remy Martin (14), G Jaelen House (14), G Alonzo Verge (10), and F Jalen Graham (10). Jaelen House's performance made up for a slower contest against the Colorado Buffaloes two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, everything went Rider's way against the Delaware State Hornets as they made off with an 81-54 victory.
The Sun Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last Thursday, where they covered a 29-point spread.
Their wins bumped Arizona State to 1-1 and Rider to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Broncs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 158
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
