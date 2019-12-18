Arizona State vs. Saint Mary's: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arizona State vs. Saint Mary's basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Mary's @ Arizona State
Current Records: Saint Mary's 9-2; Arizona State 8-2
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils will square off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. ASU is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- ASU prevailed over the Georgia Bulldogs 79-59 on Saturday. Four players on the Sun Devils scored in the double digits: G Remy Martin (23), F Romello White (18), G Alonzo Verge (15), and F Kimani Lawrence (11). That's four consecutive double-doubles for F Romello White.
Meanwhile, Saint Mary's had enough points to win and then some against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, taking their matchup 89-77. Saint Mary's' G Jordan Ford was one of the most active players for the team as he had 32 points along with five rebounds.
Their wins bumped ASU to 8-2 and Saint Mary's to 9-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Sun Devils and the Gaels clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gaels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
