Arizona State vs. Saint Mary's: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Arizona State

Current Records: Saint Mary's 9-2; Arizona State 8-2

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will square off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. ASU is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- ASU prevailed over the Georgia Bulldogs 79-59 on Saturday. Four players on the Sun Devils scored in the double digits: G Remy Martin (23), F Romello White (18), G Alonzo Verge (15), and F Kimani Lawrence (11). That's four consecutive double-doubles for F Romello White.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's had enough points to win and then some against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, taking their matchup 89-77. Saint Mary's' G Jordan Ford was one of the most active players for the team as he had 32 points along with five rebounds.

Their wins bumped ASU to 8-2 and Saint Mary's to 9-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Sun Devils and the Gaels clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.