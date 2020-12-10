A non-conference battle between Top 25 teams is on tap Thursday between the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs and the No. 23 Arizona State Sun Devils at 10 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. The Aztecs are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight Thursday games, and are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 road games. The Sun Devils are 7-3-1 against the spread in their last 11 Thursday games, but are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine overall games.

The Sun Devils are favored by three points in the latest San Diego State vs. Arizona State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 142.5. Before making any Arizona State vs. San Diego State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 5-1 on all its top-rated picks and returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on San Diego State vs. Arizona State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Arizona State vs. San Diego State:

San Diego State vs. Arizona State spread: Arizona State -3

San Diego State vs. Arizona State over-under: 142.5 points

San Diego State vs. Arizona State money line: Arizona State -150, San Diego State +130

Latest Odds: Sun Devils -2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about San Diego State

Seniors Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel, Nathan Mensah, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have combined to account for 62 percent of all San Diego State scoring. Mitchell has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted, though he is just 2-for-9 over the last three games.

Mitchell also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season. San Diego State has held opposing teams to 54.3 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

What you need to know about Arizona State

The Sun Devils have won two straight after falling to Villanova on Nov. 26 for their only loss. Seniors Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge Jr. and Holland Woods have combined to score 37 percent of Arizona State's points this season.

Josh Christopher leads the Sun Devils with 17.5 points per game. The Sun Devils could be without freshman Marcus Bagley, who is day-to-day with a calf injury.

How to make Arizona State vs. San Diego State picks

The model has simulated San Diego State vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. San Diego State? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.