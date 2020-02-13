Arizona State vs. Stanford odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven model

The Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal are 16-7 overall and 12-2 at home, while ASU is 15-8 overall and 4-3 on the road. Stanford has lost five of its past six games. Arizona State has won three in a row and five of six. The Cardinal are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Stanford vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Arizona State vs. Stanford picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Stanford vs. Arizona State spread: Stanford -2.5

Stanford vs. Arizona State over-under: 138.5 points

Stanford vs. Arizona State money line: Stanford -143, Arizona State 121

What you need to know about Stanford

Stanford came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, falling 81-74. A silver lining for Stanford was the play of Jaiden Delaire, who had 19 points. Tyrell Terry scored 18 points. The Cardinal squandered a 16-point lead in the defeat.

Oscar Da Silva required several stitches to close a deep cut above his left eye and could not finish the game. Bryce Wills also missed the game with an ankle injury.

What you need to know about Arizona State

ASU escaped with a win against the Southern California Trojans, 66-64. Remy Martin (22 points) was the top scorer for ASU. He hit the decisive basket with 19 seconds left. Alonzo Verge Jr. added 16 points as the Sun Devils overcame a 13-point first-half deficit.

How to make Arizona State vs. Stanford picks

