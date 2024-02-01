We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the Stanford Cardinal will visit the Arizona State Sun Devils. Arizona State is 11-9 overall and 8-1 at home, while Stanford is 10-9 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Sun Devils have won the last three matchups, all coming by four points or fewer. The Cardinal are 10-9 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while the Sun Devils are 8-12 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. The Sun Devils are favored by 1 point in the latest Arizona State vs. Stanford odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 151.5 points.

Arizona State vs. Stanford spread: Arizona State -1

Arizona State vs. Stanford over/under: 151.5 points

Arizona State vs. Stanford money line: Arizona State: -112, Stanford: -109

What you need to know about Stanford

Last Friday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Cardinal had to settle for a 73-71 defeat against the California Golden Bears. Despite the loss, Stanford had strong showings from Brandon Angel, who scored 12 points to go along with seven rebounds, and Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Raynaud, a 7-foot-1 junior from France, ranks second in the Pac-12 with 54.9% from the field and is also second with 9.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Angel leads the conference with 65.1% shooting, while the Cardinal rank 10th nationally with a 39.5% clip from beyond the arc. Their highly efficient offense both inside the arc and outside of it is often a barometer for team success as Stanford is 7-2 straight up when shooting over 50% from the floor, compared to 3-7 SU when at 50% or below.

What you need to know about Arizona State

Meanwhile, neither the point spread nor the final result favored Arizona State last Saturday as it fell 84-71 to the Oregon State Beavers. Despite its defeat, Arizona State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jose Perez, who scored 19 points to go along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Frankie Collins was another key contributor, scoring 14 points with six steals.

Bob Hurley's squad struggles with its shot as the team ranks outside of the top 300 in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. However, the Sun Devils are very active defensively as they're leading the Pac-12 in steals per game (8.7) and blocks per game (4.3) during conference play. The Sun Devils are 5-2 against the spread over their last seven home games and are 5-4 ATS in Pac-12 games this season.

