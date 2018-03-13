Arizona State vs. Syracuse: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between Arizona State and Syracuse
These are two teams that we sometimes see in the field of 64, but this time around they'll have to fight to get in. No. 11-seeds Arizona State and Syracuse will play in a First Four game to determine whether they get to play in the first round. Here's how you can watch the game.
Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 11 Arizona St.
Just the second bid for the Sun Devils since 2009. Tra Holder, Shanon Evans, Remy Martin and Kodi Justice make for a dangerously fun small-ball attack. ASU wants to win in the high-80s.
About No. 11 Syracuse
The last time Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team it got hot and put together a Final Four run, so do not doubt Jim Boeheim. The zone defense has worked pretty well for the Orange this year, but when it doesn't things get tough for a Syracuse team that ranks as a bottom-50 shooting squad.
Viewing Information
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
- Date: Wednesday, March 14
- Time: Approx. 9:10 p.m. ET
- TV: truTV
- Stream: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
NIT: Baylor vs. Wagner odds, picks, info
Baylor is favored by 15 against Wagner in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday
-
NIT: Notre Dame vs. Hampton odds, picks
Notre Dame is a massive 22-point favorite against Hampton on Tuesday
-
Memphis expected to cut ties with Smith
Hardaway, a former Tigers star, is a high school coach in Memphis
-
How to watch NC Central-Texas Southern
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between North Carolina Central and Texas Southe...
-
LIU Brooklyn vs. Radford: How to watch
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between the Blackbirds and the Highlanders
-
UCLA vs. St. Bonaventure: How to watch
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between the Bruins and the Bonnies