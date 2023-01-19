Who's Playing

UCLA @ Arizona State

Current Records: UCLA 16-2; Arizona State 15-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arizona State Sun Devils are heading back home. ASU and the #5 UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Sun Devils winning the first 87-84 at home and UCLA taking the second 66-52.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, ASU beat the Oregon State Beavers 74-69 on Saturday. ASU's guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday UCLA proved too difficult a challenge. The Bruins enjoyed a cozy 68-54 victory over the Buffaloes. It was another big night for UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds along with five blocks.

The Sun Devils are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

ASU is now 15-3 while UCLA sits at 16-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them sixth in college basketball. As for the Bruins, they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.90

Odds

The Bruins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won eight out of their last 13 games against Arizona State.