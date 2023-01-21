Who's Playing

USC @ Arizona State

Current Records: USC 13-6; Arizona State 15-4

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils haven't won a game against the USC Trojans since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. ASU and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Trojans won 58-53, we could be in for a big score.

The Sun Devils received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 74-62 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (15 points) and guard DJ Horne (14 points) were the top scorers for ASU.

Meanwhile, USC lost to the Arizona Wildcats on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin. The top scorer for USC was guard Drew Peterson (15 points).

ASU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Sun Devils against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

ASU is now 15-4 while the Trojans sit at 13-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them eighth in college basketball. USC is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them ninth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a 4-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

USC have won eight out of their last 12 games against Arizona State.