We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Galen Center. USC is 12-17 overall and 7-6 at home, while Arizona State is 14-15 overall and 3-6 on the road. The Trojans have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Sun Devils.

USC vs. Arizona State spread: USC -9.5

USC vs. Arizona State over/under: 146.5 points

USC vs. Arizona State money line: USC: -490, Arizona State: +369

What you need to know about USC

Last Saturday, the Trojans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Huskies, taking the game 82-75. DJ Rodman and Isaiah Collier were among the main playmakers for USC as the former scored 17 points along with six rebounds and the latter finished with 31 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Collier has scored all season.

The Trojans also got some help courtesy of Kobe Johnson, who scored six points along with nine rebounds and five assists. For the season, Johnson is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He finished with 13 points in USC's 82-67 setback against Arizona State in January.

What you need to know about Arizona State

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Sun Devils found out the hard way last Wednesday. They took a hard 85-67 fall against the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Adam Miller, who scored 16 points, and Jose Perez who racked up 14 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Sun Devils have lost seven consecutive road games against the Trojans. However, Arizona State has covered the spread in four of its last five meetings with USC.

