Arizona State vs. Utah: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Arizona State vs. Utah basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Arizona State
Current Records: Utah 10-6; Arizona State 10-7
What to Know
The Utah Utes' road trip will continue as they head to Wells-Fargo Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Utah lost to the Arizona Wildcats by a decisive 93-77 margin. The top scorers for the Utes were F Riley Battin (16 points) and F Timmy Allen (16 points).
Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, falling 68-61. G Rob Edwards just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won four out of their last six games against Arizona State.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Arizona State 98 vs. Utah 87
- Jan 03, 2019 - Utah 96 vs. Arizona State 86
- Jan 25, 2018 - Utah 80 vs. Arizona State 77
- Jan 07, 2018 - Arizona State 80 vs. Utah 77
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. Arizona State 82
- Feb 25, 2016 - Utah 81 vs. Arizona State 46
