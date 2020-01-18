Arizona State vs. Utah live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Arizona State vs. Utah basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Arizona State
Current Records: Utah 10-6; Arizona State 10-7
What to Know
The Utah Utes will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Wells-Fargo Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The contest between Utah and the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Utah falling 93-77, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for the Utes were F Riley Battin (16 points) and F Timmy Allen (16 points).
Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, falling 68-61. G Rob Edwards had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Utah isn't expected to pull this one out (ASU is favored by 7), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Utah against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a solid 7-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won four out of their last six games against Arizona State.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Arizona State 98 vs. Utah 87
- Jan 03, 2019 - Utah 96 vs. Arizona State 86
- Jan 25, 2018 - Utah 80 vs. Arizona State 77
- Jan 07, 2018 - Arizona State 80 vs. Utah 77
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. Arizona State 82
- Feb 25, 2016 - Utah 81 vs. Arizona State 46
