Arizona State vs. Utah live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Utah @ Arizona State

Current Records: Utah 10-6; Arizona State 10-7

What to Know

The Utah Utes will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Wells-Fargo Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The contest between Utah and the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Utah falling 93-77, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for the Utes were F Riley Battin (16 points) and F Timmy Allen (16 points).

Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, falling 68-61. G Rob Edwards had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Utah isn't expected to pull this one out (ASU is favored by 7), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Utah against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a solid 7-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last six games against Arizona State.