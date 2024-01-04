We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils will host the Utah Utes. Arizona State is 8-5 overall and 5-0 at home, while Utah is 11-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Sun Devils have won the last three meetings, all coming by eight points or fewer. The Utes are 8-5 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while the Sun Devils are 5-8 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 11 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. The Utes are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Utah odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 147 points. Before entering any Utah vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-64 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 11-3 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Utah vs. Arizona State. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Arizona State vs. Utah:

Arizona State vs. Utah spread: Arizona State +6.5

Arizona State vs. Utah over/under: 147 points

Arizona State vs. Utah money line: Arizona State: +224, Utah: -277

What you need to know about Arizona State

Last Sunday, it was close, but the Sun Devils sidestepped the California Golden Bears for a 71-69 win. Arizona State was down 43-27 with 16:16 left in the second half but it still came back for the handy two-point victory. Among those leading the charge was Frankie Collins, who scored 25 points to go along with six steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

For the season, Bobby Hurley's squad has struggled on the offensive end, as it ranks outside of the top 300 college basketball teams in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and points per game. However, the offense has received a boost with Adam Miller becoming eligible four games ago. The Illinois and LSU transfer has averaged 12 points in his four games, and only Collins' 13.4 points rank higher on the team. ASU has covered in its two Pac-12 games, as compared to a 3-8 ATS record in non-conference games. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Utah

Meanwhile, Utah entered its tilt with Washington with seven consecutive wins, but it will enter its next game with eight. The Utes came out on top against the Washington Huskies by a score of 95-90 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge was Branden Carlson, who scored 34 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Rollie Worster, who scored 14 points to along with six rebounds and five assists.

Carlson is a two-time All-Pac-12 selection and he is well on his way to making it three nods. The 7-footer ranks in the top five of the conference in both points (18.4) and blocks (1.4) while ranking in the top 10 in rebounds (6.4) and field goal percentage (49.4). However, more of Carlson's scoring hasn't necessarily translated to more covers for Utah as the team is 1-3 against the spread when he scores at least 20 points. See which team to pick here.

