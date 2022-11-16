Who's Playing

VCU @ Arizona State

Current Records: VCU 2-0; Arizona State 2-1

What to Know

The VCU Rams will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Rams will be strutting in after a win while ASU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

VCU didn't have too much trouble with the Morgan State Bears at home this past Saturday as they won 69-54. Brandon Johns Jr. (15 points) was the top scorer for VCU.

Meanwhile, ASU was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 67-66 to the Texas Southern Tigers. Despite the loss, ASU got a solid performance out of guard Frankie Collins, who had 23 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rams are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

VCU is now a perfect 2-0 while the Sun Devils sit at 2-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: VCU enters the contest with 17 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. Less enviably, ASU is 31st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 11.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.