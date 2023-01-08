Who's Playing

Washington @ Arizona State

Current Records: Washington 9-7; Arizona State 12-3

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Desert Financial Arena. ASU will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 70-67 to the Arizona Wildcats this past Thursday. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Cole Bajema, who had 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Washington State Cougars this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 victory. ASU's forward Warren Washington looked sharp as he had 18 points.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Washington is now 9-7 while ASU sits at 12-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies enter the contest with six blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. The Sun Devils are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona State have won six out of their last 11 games against Washington.