Who's Playing

Washington @ Arizona State

Current Records: Washington 9-7; Arizona State 12-3

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Washington Huskies at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Desert Financial Arena. ASU will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Sun Devils beat the Washington State Cougars 77-71 on Thursday. Forward Warren Washington was the offensive standout of the game for ASU, picking up 18 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 70-67 to the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday. Despite the defeat, Washington got a solid performance out of guard Cole Bajema, who had 16 points along with five boards.

ASU is now 12-3 while the Huskies sit at 9-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Sun Devils rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. But Washington is even better: they enter the contest with six blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State have won six out of their last 11 games against Washington.