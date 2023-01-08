Who's Playing
Washington @ Arizona State
Current Records: Washington 9-7; Arizona State 12-3
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Washington Huskies at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Desert Financial Arena. ASU will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Sun Devils beat the Washington State Cougars 77-71 on Thursday. Forward Warren Washington was the offensive standout of the game for ASU, picking up 18 points.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 70-67 to the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday. Despite the defeat, Washington got a solid performance out of guard Cole Bajema, who had 16 points along with five boards.
ASU is now 12-3 while the Huskies sit at 9-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Sun Devils rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. But Washington is even better: they enter the contest with six blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Series History
Arizona State have won six out of their last 11 games against Washington.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Washington 87 vs. Arizona State 64
- Feb 25, 2021 - Arizona State 80 vs. Washington 72
- Feb 23, 2021 - Arizona State 97 vs. Washington 64
- Mar 05, 2020 - Washington 90 vs. Arizona State 83
- Feb 01, 2020 - Arizona State 87 vs. Washington 83
- Feb 09, 2019 - Arizona State 75 vs. Washington 63
- Feb 01, 2018 - Washington 68 vs. Arizona State 64
- Feb 16, 2017 - Arizona State 83 vs. Washington 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - Arizona State 86 vs. Washington 75
- Feb 03, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Arizona State 83
- Jan 16, 2016 - Washington 89 vs. Arizona State 85