Arizona State vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington State @ Arizona State

Regular Season Records: Washington State 16-16; Arizona State 20-11

Last Season Records: Arizona State 22-10; Washington State 11-21

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in the second round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Washington State and ASU are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (4-4).

The Cougars earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They took down the Colorado Buffaloes 82-68. Forward CJ Elleby was the offensive standout of the contest for Washington State, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes.

ASU is hoping for another victory. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- they prevailed over Washington State 83-74 on Saturday. The top scorers for the Sun Devils were guard Alonzo Verge (20 points) and guard Remy Martin (18 points).

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Washington State ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.8 on average. But ASU enters the matchup with eight steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State and Washington State both have four wins in their last eight games.