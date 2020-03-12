Arizona State vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Arizona State vs. Washington State basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington State @ Arizona State
Regular Season Records: Washington State 16-16; Arizona State 20-11
Last Season Records: Arizona State 22-10; Washington State 11-21
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in the second round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Washington State and ASU are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (4-4).
The Cougars earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They took down the Colorado Buffaloes 82-68. Forward CJ Elleby was the offensive standout of the contest for Washington State, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes.
ASU is hoping for another victory. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- they prevailed over Washington State 83-74 on Saturday. The top scorers for the Sun Devils were guard Alonzo Verge (20 points) and guard Remy Martin (18 points).
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Washington State ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.8 on average. But ASU enters the matchup with eight steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona State and Washington State both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 07, 2020 - Arizona State 83 vs. Washington State 74
- Jan 29, 2020 - Washington State 67 vs. Arizona State 65
- Feb 07, 2019 - Washington State 91 vs. Arizona State 70
- Feb 04, 2018 - Arizona State 88 vs. Washington State 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - Washington State 86 vs. Arizona State 71
- Jan 29, 2017 - Washington State 91 vs. Arizona State 83
- Feb 06, 2016 - Arizona State 67 vs. Washington State 55
- Jan 14, 2016 - Arizona State 84 vs. Washington State 73
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma St. odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas remains No. 1
Bill Self's Jayhawks are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12...
-
Bubble Watch: Thursday's teams in action
Five teams on the bubble are in action Thursday
-
Creighton vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Creighton vs. St. John's matchup...
-
Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
CBB expert picks: March 12 best bets
Brad Evans nailed his 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, predicting a Michigan vs. Villanova National...
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 ACC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 ACC Tournament action throughout the event