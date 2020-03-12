Arizona State vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Arizona State vs. Washington State basketball game

Who's Playing

Washington State @ Arizona State

Regular Season Records: Washington State 16-16; Arizona State 20-11

Last Season Records: Arizona State 22-10; Washington State 11-21

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in the second round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Washington State and ASU are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (4-4).

The Cougars earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They took down the Colorado Buffaloes 82-68. Forward CJ Elleby was the offensive standout of the contest for Washington State, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes.

ASU is hoping for another victory. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- they prevailed over Washington State 83-74 on Saturday. The top scorers for the Sun Devils were guard Alonzo Verge (20 points) and guard Remy Martin (18 points).

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Washington State ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.8 on average. But ASU enters the matchup with eight steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State and Washington State both have four wins in their last eight games.

  • Mar 07, 2020 - Arizona State 83 vs. Washington State 74
  • Jan 29, 2020 - Washington State 67 vs. Arizona State 65
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Washington State 91 vs. Arizona State 70
  • Feb 04, 2018 - Arizona State 88 vs. Washington State 78
  • Feb 18, 2017 - Washington State 86 vs. Arizona State 71
  • Jan 29, 2017 - Washington State 91 vs. Arizona State 83
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Arizona State 67 vs. Washington State 55
  • Jan 14, 2016 - Arizona State 84 vs. Washington State 73

Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!

Compete for Prizes Start a Pool Already have a pool? Click here
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
Highlights, Analysis & Picks
Watch on CBS Sports HQ