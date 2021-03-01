The Arizona State Sun Devils take aim at a season-high fourth consecutive victory when they go for a sweep of Washington State on Monday afternoon in a Pac-12 Conference matchup. The Sun Devils (10-11, 7-8) needed overtime before dispatching the Cougars (14-12, 7-12) in a back-and-forth battle Saturday night. Arizona State still has two road games left while Washington State will play in the No. 8-9 seed game in the Pac-12 tourney.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Sun Devils as 4.5-point favorites while the over-under for total points scored is 146.5 in the latest Washington State vs. Arizona State odds.

Washington State vs. Arizona State: Arizona State -4.5

Washington State vs. Arizona State over-under: 146.5 points

WSU: The Cougars average 38.0 rebounds, their highest mark since the 1975-76 season

ASU: The Sun Devils are 16-7 in games decided by six points or fewer in the last two seasons

Why Washington State can cover



Guard Isaac Bonton, the team leader in scoring (17.7) and assists (4.0), is dealing with an ankle injury that has caused him to miss four of the past five games. Guard Noah Williams has picked up the slack in his absence, collecting 15 points and six assists in Saturday's loss. He had a pair of monster games at home vs. Stanford and California, erupting for a combined 72 points and hitting 12 of 24 3-point attempts.

Forward Aljaz Kunc scored a season-high 15 points against Arizona State and is averaging 10.3 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past three games. Similar to Kunc, guard TJ Bamba is normally not much of an offensive threat, scoring a combined four points in four games entering the three-game road trip. However, he had 12 points at Arizona and followed it up with 14 Saturday, hitting all five 3-point attempts in both games.

Why Arizona State can cover

High-scoring guard Remy Martin was laboring through a dismal shooting performance for much of Saturday's game, misfiring on 1 of 11 3-point attempts until it mattered most. He rose to the occasion in the overtime session, drilling both of his shots from behind the arc, including the game-winning basket with 0.4 seconds to play. He averaged 26.9 points in seven games in February, reaching 30 points on three occasions.

Forward Kimani Lawrence scored 13 points in the season opener and did not reach double digits for the next 13 games until he tallied 12 at USC on Feb. 17. That served as a springboard for a string of five straight games in double-figure scoring for Lawrence, including a pair of double-doubles against Washington last week. He averaged 18.8 points and 11.5 rebounds over the past four games, shooting 69 percent overall in that span.

