The Pac-12 Tournament begins on Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas. The first game on the schedule is a matchup between Arizona State and Washington State at T-Mobile Arena. Washington State enters with a 14-12 overall record and a 7-12 mark in conference play. Arizona State is 10-13 overall and 7-10 against Pac-12 opponents this season.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Sun Devils as one-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144 in the latest Arizona State vs. Washington State odds.

Arizona State vs. Washington State spread: Arizona State -1

Arizona State vs. Washington State over-under: 144 points

Arizona State vs. Washington State money line: Arizona State -120, Washington State +100

ASU: The Sun Devils are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

WSU: The Cougars are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Arizona State can cover



The Sun Devils have generally underachieved when compared to preseason expectations, but Arizona State has flashes, and this is a supremely talented roster. Remy Martin leads the Pac-12 in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game, and he is flanked by upper-tier talent in comparison to the rest of the conference. In addition to Martin's self-creation on the offensive end, Arizona State should also be able to take advantage of Washington State's shaky offense.

The Cougars rank outside the top 300 nationally in two-point shooting, converting just 45.6 percent of attempts inside the arc, and they have a very poor effective field goal percentage (47.9 percent) as a result. In addition, Washington State has a sky-high turnover rate offensively, committing a giveaway on 21.4 percent of possessions, and the Cougars have had 10.4 percent of their shot attempts blocked in 2020-21, one of the worst marks in the country.

Why Washington State can cover

The Cougars are led offensively by senior guard Isaac Bonton, who ranks third in the Pac-12 in averaging 17.7 points per game. The rest of the offense isn't terribly dynamic, but Washington State is above-average in three-point shooting (34.4 percent), offensive rebound rate (30.8 percent) and free throw creation rate for the season.

Defensively, Washington State was fourth-best in the Pac-12 in adjusted defensive efficiency, and the Cougars are strongly above-average in limiting opponents from making shots efficiently. Arizona State makes just 48.7 percent of its two-point attempts for the season, and the Sun Devils are also one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the country, pulling down only 21.7 percent of their own misses.

