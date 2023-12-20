The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) will continue their quest for a signature victory when they face the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) on Wednesday night in a 2023 Hall of Fame Series matchup. Alabama is coming off back-to-back single-digit losses against then-No. 4 Purdue and then-No. 8 Creighton. Arizona won its first eight games of the season to jump to No. 1 in the polls, but it lost to Purdue on Saturday in its most recent contest. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2018, when Alabama picked up a 76-73 win.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. Arizona is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 173.5 points.

Arizona vs. Alabama spread: Arizona -7.5

Arizona vs. Alabama over/under: 173.5 points

Arizona vs. Alabama money line: Arizona -325, Alabama +258

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona is off to a fantastic start this season, already picking up wins over then-No. 2 Duke, then-No. 21 Michigan State and then-No. 23 Wisconsin. The Wildcats were knocked out of their two-week run atop the polls when they fell to Purdue on Saturday in Indianapolis, but they put together a valiant effort in the second half. They trailed by 15 points in the second half before getting within four points on multiple occasions.

The Wildcats rank inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. They are led by senior guard Caleb Love, who is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while four of his teammates are scoring in double figures as well. Arizona has covered the spread in eight of its last nine games, and Alabama has only covered once in its last six games.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has been on the verge of a signature win twice this month, losing to Purdue by six points and to Creighton by three points. The Crimson Tide were 6-point underdogs against the Boilermakers and were 7.5-point underdogs against the Bluejays. Senior guard Mark Sears scored a team-high 19 points in the loss to Creighton, shooting 9 of 16 from the floor.

Sears has been Alabama's best player, averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Senior guard Aaron Estrada (14.2) and senior forward Grant Nelson (13.6) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Crimson Tide are the top offensive team in college basketball (KenPom), shooting 49% from the floor. See which team to pick here.

