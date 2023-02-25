Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Arizona

Current Records: Arizona State 19-9; Arizona 24-4

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 3-12 against the #7 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Sun Devils and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

ASU beat the Utah Utes 67-59 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for ASU was forward Warren Washington, who had 18 points in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Arizona netted a 78-68 win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Four players on Arizona scored in the double digits: center Oumar Ballo (18), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (15), forward Azuolas Tubelis (13), and guard Pelle Larsson (11).

The Sun Devils are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought ASU up to 19-9 and the Wildcats to 24-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 26th in college basketball. But Arizona comes into the matchup boasting the ninth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.10%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Arizona State.