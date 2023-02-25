Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Arizona
Current Records: Arizona State 19-9; Arizona 24-4
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils are 3-12 against the #7 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Sun Devils and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
ASU beat the Utah Utes 67-59 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for ASU was forward Warren Washington, who had 18 points in addition to four blocks.
Meanwhile, Arizona netted a 78-68 win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Four players on Arizona scored in the double digits: center Oumar Ballo (18), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (15), forward Azuolas Tubelis (13), and guard Pelle Larsson (11).
The Sun Devils are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought ASU up to 19-9 and the Wildcats to 24-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 26th in college basketball. But Arizona comes into the matchup boasting the ninth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.10%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Arizona State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Arizona 69 vs. Arizona State 60
- Feb 07, 2022 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 79
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arizona 67 vs. Arizona State 56
- Jan 25, 2021 - Arizona 80 vs. Arizona State 67
- Jan 21, 2021 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 82
- Jan 25, 2020 - Arizona State 66 vs. Arizona 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Arizona State 47
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arizona State 72 vs. Arizona 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Arizona State 95 vs. Arizona 88
- Feb 15, 2018 - Arizona 77 vs. Arizona State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - Arizona 73 vs. Arizona State 60
- Jan 12, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 03, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Arizona State 82