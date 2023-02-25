The No. 7 Arizona Wildcats will try to sweep the regular season series against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. Arizona, 24-4, (13-4 in Pac-12 conference play) has won 34 of its last 35 home games and is looking for its sixth consecutive victory over ASU. The Sun Devils, 19-9 (10-7 in the Pac-12) hope to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive by winning their first matchup in Tucson since 2019. The teams last played on December 31st in Tempe, with the Wildcats surviving a second half burst by ASU to win 69-60. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the McKale Center in Tucson. The latest Arizona vs. Arizona State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Wildcats as 11.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 153. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Arizona State vs. Arizona

Arizona State vs. Arizona date: Saturday, Feb. 25

Arizona State vs. Arizona time: 2 p.m. ET

Arizona State vs. Arizona TV channel: CBS

Arizona State vs. Arizona live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

College basketball picks for Arizona State vs. Arizona

Before tuning into the Arizona vs. Arizona State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Arizona vs. Arizona State, the model projects that the Wildcats cover the spread. In the first matchup between the teams this season, the Wildcats jumped out to a 45-28 halftime lead, in part by holding the Sun Devils to under 29% shooting in the first half. ASU fought back, cutting the deficit to two in the second half before Arizona pulled away once again.

A key stat for Arizona on December 31st was the free throw disparity. Arizona hit 24 of its 28 attempts, while ASU only attempted 10, hitting seven. Arizona also out-rebounded the Sun Devils 44-36. If that trend repeats itself on Saturday, the Wildcats should have ample opportunity to cover the double-digit spread.

The Wildcats are led by the Pac-12 conference's leading scorer, Azuolas Tubelis, who averages 19.6 points per game. Tubelis also leads the conference in rebounds per game (9.1) over his teammate, center Oumar Ballo (9.0). The Wildcats are by far the highest scoring team in the conference at 83.2 points per game, while ASU ranks fourth at 70.6. SportsLine's model projects that the Wildcats win by 13, making them the value play on the spread. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS and much more.