Big 12 rivals collide in a heated college basketball meeting as the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-8, 3-6) host the Arizona Wildcats (13-6, 8-1) Saturday in a 2025 Territorial Cup Series on CBS and Paramount+. The Sun Devils are looking for consistency and more success in conference play after holding off the Colorado Buffaloes in a 70-68 victory. They will be tested by a Wildcats side that has won three straight and eight of nine games against Big 12 opponents.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at ASU Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz. The latest Arizona State vs. Arizona odds from SportsLine consensus list the Wildcats as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. You can watch Saturday's game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which you can get free for the first week when you sign up here.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Big Ten on CBS, the NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all plus your first week free when you sign up here.

How to watch Arizona vs. Arizona State

Arizona State vs. Arizona date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Arizona State vs. Arizona time: 1 p.m. ET

Arizona State vs. Arizona live stream: Paramount+ (Get a free 7-day trial)

College basketball picks for Arizona vs. Arizona State

Before tuning into the Arizona State vs. Arizona game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For Arizona State vs. Arizona, the model is backing Over 146.5 points to be scored. The Over has hit in four of Arizona's last six games, and they have scored 78 points or more in five games during that span. The Wildcats have also put up 78 or more points in each of their last three wins against the Sun Devils, including an 85-67 victory in Tempe last February.

Arizona ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring (82.9) and rebounds (39.9), while Arizona State is averaging the second-most turnovers per game in the conference (13.8). The Sun Devils could be without conference blocks leader Jayden Quaintance on Saturday, while the Wildcats will lean on senior guard Caleb Love to keep rolling after he record 22 points, two assists, two steals and one rebound in an 86-75 overtime win against No. 3 Iowa State. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.