Get ready for a Pac-12 battle Thursday as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats will face off at 9 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. ASU is 4-6 overall and 1-4 at home, while Arizona is 10-3 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Wildcats are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games when playing a team with a losing home record. The Sun Devils are 5-16-1 against the spread in their last 22 games. The home team is 9-4-2 against the spread in the last 15 Arizona vs. Arizona State meetings.

The Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Arizona odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 154. Before entering any Arizona vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona State vs. Arizona. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Arizona vs. Arizona State:

Arizona State vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -2.5

Arizona State vs. Arizona over-under: 154 points

Arizona State vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -145, Arizona State +125

What you need to know about Arizona State

The Sun Devils fell just short against Oregon State on Saturday, absorbing a 80-79 decision for a fourth straight loss. Arizona State got 19 points from Marcus Bagley, 14 each from Remy Martin and Josh Christopher and 12 from Chris Osten.

Martin leads Arizona State with 16.5 points and 4.1 assists per game. Christopher pulls down 5.3 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats cruised past Oregon State 98-64 last Thursday. Bennedict Mathurin made 6-of-7 shots from deep and finished with 31 points and eight rebounds.

James Akinjo leads Arizona with 13.5 points and 5.7 assists per game. Azuolas Tubelis grabs a team-high 6.0 rebounds per outing.

How to make Arizona vs. Arizona State picks

The model has simulated Arizona State vs. Arizona 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Arizona? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Arizona vs. Arizona State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.