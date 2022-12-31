The Arizona State Sun Devils and the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in the 2022 Territorial Cup matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils are 11-2 overall and 6-0 at home, while Arizona is 12-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Wildcats lead the rivalry 157-86 all-time and they've also won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

However, the Sun Devils are 5-3-2 against the spread during that span and they're 9-4 against the number hit season while Arizona is just 5-7-1. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Arizona odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 155.5. Before entering any Arizona vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona State vs. Arizona spread: Arizona State +5.5

Arizona State vs. Arizona over/under: 155.5 points

Arizona State vs. Arizona money line: Arizona State +190, Arizona -230

What you need to know about Arizona State

Arizona State took a serious blow against the San Francisco Dons last. time out, falling 97-60. One thing holding the Sun Devils back was the mediocre play of guard Frankie Collins, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

However, the blowout loss to San Francisco looks like a blemish on an otherwise strong resume for Bobby Hurley's squad. ASU has neutral-court wins over VCU, Michigan and Creighton as well as road wins over Colorado and SMU. That's the makings of an NCAA Tournament team and Arizona State could take a massive step towards earning an at-large bid with a win over a top-five team on Saturday.

What you need to know about Arizona

Meanwhile, Arizona took its contest against the Morgan State Bears last Thursday by a decisive 93-68 score. Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis had 26 points in addition to nine rebounds. Oumar Ballo also had a big game with 21 points and six rebounds in the blowout win.

The Wildcats rank second in the nation in scoring (90.2 points per game) and their 53.2% shooting percentage from the field leads the country. Tubelis and Ballo give Arizona are averaging a combined 37.9 points and 17.8 rebounds per game this year and they're sure to present a serious matchup problem for Arizona State at 6-foot-11 and 7-feet.

