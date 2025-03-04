The No. 24 Arizona Wildcats look to clinch a top-four seed in next week's Big 12 Tournament as they host in-state rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils on Tuesday night in Tucson. The Wildcats (19-10, 13-5 in the Big 12) enter off an 84-67 defeat at No. 10 Iowa State on Saturday night, while the Sun Devils (13-16, 4-14) continued their late season slide at Utah, 99-73 three days ago. The Wildcats have won nine of the last 10 meetings, including an 81-72 road victory in Tempe on February 1. Arizona State's only victory during that streak came in February 2023 on a half-court buzzer beater.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET from the McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is a 17.5-point favorite in the latest Arizona vs. Arizona State odds, while the over/under is 155.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Arizona vs. ASU spread: Arizona -17.5

Arizona vs. ASU over/under: 155.5 points

Arizona vs. ASU money line: Arizona -2564, ASU +1163

Why ASU can cover

The Sun Devils have been ravaged by injuries and off-the-court issues and continue to limp towards the conclusion of their season. Since a home loss to the Wildcats on February 1st, ASU has lost eight of nine games. With their regular season finale at home against No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday, it seems likely that the Sun Devils will end up 1-9 in conference play at Desert Financial Arena.

ASU is without their leading scorer, B.J. Freeman (13.7 points per game), who was dismissed from the team several weeks ago as well as freshman star, Jayden Quaintance (9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds per game) due to injury. Freshman guard Joson Sanon, formerly an Arizona commitment, scored 18 and 28 points respectively in the team's two losses last week and should be counted on for a major role against the Wildcats. Coach Bobby Hurley's team might need a herculean effort to knock off a ranked opponent on the road tonight.

Why Arizona can cover

At the end of the Wildcats' 81-72 win in Tempe on February 1st, things got scrappy between the two teams and the Sun Devils' players left the floor before shaking hands with their opponent. Senior Caleb Love should be fired up for his senior night at McKale Center, having been ejected late in the last meeting due to a head-butt from the since-departed Freeman. Love scored 27 points on 8 of 19 shooting and should be expected for another big performance against a depleted ASU roster.

Arizona has lost four of six conference games after an 11-1 start to Big 12 play. For a team that rarely loses at home, they have lost to ranked foes Houston and BYU within the last few weeks and looks to give the home fans reason for celebration against their in-state rivals. With solid post play from Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar and well-rounded efforts from guards Love, Jaden Bradley, and K.J. Lewis, the Wildcats shouldn't be in too much danger of losing outright to the Sun Devils.

