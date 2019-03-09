Arizona vs. Arizona State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

There have been 15 meetings between Arizona and Arizona State since the two programs were enmeshed into the conference now known as the Pac-12. Arizona has won 11 of those.

The Wildcats can make it 12 Saturday as the Sun Devils come to its turf in beautiful Tucson, but if you're weighing season trajectory more heavily than series history, Arizona State may have the slight edge here. Bobby Hurley's club heads into the weekend not only as the only non-Washington Pac-12 team with a realistic shot to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but with a solid 20 wins on the season, too -- the second-most among all the teams in the beleaguered conference this season.

Motivation won't be a factor. This is an intense rivalry, regardless of grim NCAA Tournament prospects for the home team. The Sun Devils are in the first four teams in at Jerry Palm's most recent bracket projection, but that's a line that could shift between now and Selection Sunday. Grabbing one final regular season road win against a team like Arizona would pad the resume nicely.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 4 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where : McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona



: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Arizona -1

Arizona State won the first matchup this season between the two in an overtime game, and that was in the midst of a tailspin for the Wildcats, who suffered a seven-game skid spanning nearly a month from mid January to February. Zona's won three of its last four, sure, but is coming off a horrendous loss to Oregon. Meanwhile, Arizona State's won four of its last five, and has more to play for. I like ASU to win by a hair. Pick: Arizona State 75, Arizona 74

