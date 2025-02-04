We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on the college basketball schedule as the BYU Cougars and Arizona Wildcats are set to tip at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Marriott Center. Both teams are 15-6. BYU is 11-1 at home, while Arizona is 4-2 on the road. The Cougars are 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the Big 12.

BYU is favored by 2.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Arizona odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 152.5 points. Before entering any Arizona vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on a 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Arizona vs. BYU. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

BYU vs. Arizona spread: BYU -2.5

BYU vs. Arizona over/under: 152.5 points

BYU vs. Arizona money line: BYU: -147, Arizona: +122

Why BYU can cover

BYU is coming off a victory against UCF by a score of 81-75. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead BYU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mawot Mag, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points and five assists. Those five assists gave Mag a new career-high. Richie Saunders was another key player, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and two steals.

BYU was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. The Cougars easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UCF only posted 10. BYU has also been extremely tough to beat on its home court, winning 17 of its last 18 games at home.

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona entered its rivalry tilt with Arizona State on Saturday with three consecutive wins but the Wildcats will enter their next game with four. The Wildcats walked away with an 81-72 win over the Sun Devils.

Caleb Love was the offensive standout of the game as he posted 27 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Henri Veesaar, who went 5 for 7 from the field en route to 11 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Arizona has now won 11 of its last 12 games and is 8-1 in its past nine games played in February.

How to make BYU vs. Arizona picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. Arizona 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Arizona vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?