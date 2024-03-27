The No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers and the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats square off in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The Wildcats have won both games thus far in the tournament by double digits, including a 78-68 victory over Dayton in the second round. Meanwhile, Clemson upset Baylor 72-62 on Sunday.

Tipoff from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 7:09 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 7-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Arizona odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before entering any Arizona vs. Clemson picks, make sure you see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and it called 13 Sweet 16 teams this year. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. Clemson and revealed its March Madness picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Clemson vs. Arizona:

Arizona vs. Clemson spread: Arizona -7

Arizona vs. Clemson over/under: 151.5 points

Arizona vs. Clemson money line: Arizona -312, Clemson +250

AZ: 20-12-1 ATS this season as the favorite

CLEM: 8-1 ATS this season as the underdog

Why Arizona can cover

Senior guard Caleb Love is a dynamic scorer who can score off the dribble with ease. The Missouri native logs a team-high 18.1 points with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Additionally, he makes 34% of his 3-pointers. On Thursday versus Long Beach State, Love had 18 points, 11 boards and five assists.

Senior center Oumar Ballo provides Arizona with a physical presence down low. Ballo positions himself well for both rebounds and blocks. He puts up 12.9 points, 10 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He also shoots 65% from the floor. On Mar. 21, Ball finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Why Clemson can cover

Senior center PJ Hall is an active presence in the frontcourt. Hall has the length needed to be effective around the paint while having a nice jumper from the mid-range. He leads the team in scoring (18.5) with 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. On Mar. 22, Hall dropped 14 points and three boards.

Senior guard Chase Hunter has been one of Clemson's best players this tournament. Hunter is a streaky shooter from 3-point land but puts the ball on the deck to get into the lane. He averages 12.7 points and 3.1 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus in two straight games. In the upset win over Baylor, Hunter tallied 20 points and six assists.

