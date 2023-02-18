Who's Playing
Colorado @ Arizona
Current Records: Colorado 15-12; Arizona 23-4
What to Know
The #8 Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at McKale Memorial Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado winning the first 79-63 at home and the Wildcats taking the second 82-72.
The Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Arizona proved too difficult a challenge. Arizona took their contest against Utah by a conclusive 88-62 score. Arizona was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. Guard Kerr Kriisa and guard Courtney Ramey were among the main playmakers for Arizona as the former had 17 points and six assists and the latter had 13 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. Kriisa had some trouble finding his footing against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes were able to grind out a solid win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, winning 67-59. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points.
Arizona beat Colorado 82-72 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Arizona's victory shoved Colorado out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN2
Series History
Arizona have won ten out of their last 15 games against Colorado.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Arizona 82 vs. Colorado 72
- Feb 26, 2022 - Colorado 79 vs. Arizona 63
- Jan 13, 2022 - Arizona 76 vs. Colorado 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - Colorado 82 vs. Arizona 79
- Dec 28, 2020 - Arizona 88 vs. Colorado 74
- Jan 18, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Colorado 54
- Feb 17, 2019 - Colorado 67 vs. Arizona 60
- Jan 03, 2019 - Arizona 64 vs. Colorado 56
- Mar 08, 2018 - Arizona 83 vs. Colorado 67
- Jan 25, 2018 - Arizona 80 vs. Colorado 71
- Jan 06, 2018 - Colorado 80 vs. Arizona 77
- Mar 09, 2017 - Arizona 92 vs. Colorado 78
- Jan 07, 2017 - Arizona 82 vs. Colorado 73
- Mar 10, 2016 - Arizona 82 vs. Colorado 78
- Feb 24, 2016 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona 72