Who's Playing

Colorado @ Arizona

Current Records: Colorado 15-12; Arizona 23-4

What to Know

The #8 Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at McKale Memorial Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado winning the first 79-63 at home and the Wildcats taking the second 82-72.

The Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Arizona proved too difficult a challenge. Arizona took their contest against Utah by a conclusive 88-62 score. Arizona was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. Guard Kerr Kriisa and guard Courtney Ramey were among the main playmakers for Arizona as the former had 17 points and six assists and the latter had 13 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. Kriisa had some trouble finding his footing against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes were able to grind out a solid win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, winning 67-59. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points.

Arizona beat Colorado 82-72 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Arizona's victory shoved Colorado out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won ten out of their last 15 games against Colorado.