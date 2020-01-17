Arizona vs. Colorado live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado @ Arizona
Current Records: Colorado 14-3; Arizona 12-5
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #20 Colorado Buffaloes at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Arizona and the Utah Utes on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Arizona wrapped it up with a 93-77 win. G Max Hazzard and F Zeke Nnaji were among the main playmakers for Arizona as the former shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and the latter had 24 points along with eight rebounds. Hazzard had trouble finding his footing against the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Hazzard's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Colorado beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 68-61 on Thursday. It was another big night for G Tyler Bey, who had 19 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
The Wildcats came up short against the Buffaloes when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 67-60. Maybe Arizona will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona have won six out of their last nine games against Colorado.
- Feb 17, 2019 - Colorado 67 vs. Arizona 60
- Jan 03, 2019 - Arizona 64 vs. Colorado 56
- Mar 08, 2018 - Arizona 83 vs. Colorado 67
- Jan 25, 2018 - Arizona 80 vs. Colorado 71
- Jan 06, 2018 - Colorado 80 vs. Arizona 77
- Mar 09, 2017 - Arizona 92 vs. Colorado 78
- Jan 07, 2017 - Arizona 82 vs. Colorado 73
- Mar 10, 2016 - Arizona 82 vs. Colorado 78
- Feb 24, 2016 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona 72
