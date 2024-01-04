We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats will host the Colorado Buffaloes. Arizona is 10-3 overall and 6-0 at home, while Colorado is 11-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Wildcats have won the last two meetings, with both coming by 10 points. The Buffs are 7-5 against the spread this season, while the Wildcats are 11-2 ATS.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Colorado odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 161.5 points. Before entering any Colorado vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Colorado vs. Arizona. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Arizona vs. Colorado:

Arizona vs. Colorado spread: Arizona -12.5

Arizona vs. Colorado over/under: 161.5 points

Arizona vs. Colorado money line: Arizona: -833, Colorado: +564

What you need to know about Arizona

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Arizona and Stanford didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Sunday. The contest between the pair wasn't a total blowout, but with the Wildcats falling 100-82 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Arizona's defeat came about despite a quality game from Caleb Love, who scored 23 points.

The 100 points were the most Arizona's allowed all year, and for the 2023-24 college basketball season, the Wildcats are allowing 73.4 points per game. Their strength is on the other end of the court as they rank second in college basketball with 92.3 PPG. Their top four scorers are all seniors, with North Carolina transfer Love leading the way with 17.4 PPG. He's one of five Wildcats averaging in double-figures, and reigning Pac-12 Most Improved Player, Oumar Ballo, leads the conference with 63.7% from the field, to go along with 13.2 points.

What you need to know about Colorado

Meanwhile, Colorado had already won five in a row (a stretch where it outscored its opponents by an average of 21 points), and it went ahead and made it six on Sunday. The Buffs walked away with a 74-67 victory over the Washington State Cougars. KJ Simpson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 34 points, while J'Vonne Hadley was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Colorado has now won six straight games, covering in the first four but failing to cover in the last two. Simpson, who made All-Pac-12 Second Team last season has his sights set on the first team this year as he leads the conference with 21.1 PPG, ranks second with 2.1 steals per game and is fourth with 4.5 assists per game. The Buffs are efficient from beyond the arc, ranking sixth in the nation in 3-point percentage, but they rank just 341st out of 362 teams in 3-point attempts.

