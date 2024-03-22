The second-seeded Arizona Wildcats look to extend their second round winning streak when they take on the No. 7 seed Dayton Flyers in a West Region matchup of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Arizona (26-8) has won seven straight second-round games since suffering an 82-78 loss against Villanova in 2006. The Wildcats began this year's Tournament with an 85-65 triumph over Long Beach State on Thursday. Dayton (25-7) recorded its first victory in "The Big Dance" since 2015 by rallying to defeat Nevada 63-60 in the opening round.

Tipoff from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. Dayton odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before making any Dayton vs. Arizona picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Dayton vs. Arizona:

Arizona vs. Dayton spread: Wildcats -9.5

Arizona vs. Dayton over/under: 148 points

Arizona vs. Dayton money line: Wildcats -478, Flyers +362

AZ: The Wildcats are 21-12-1 against the spread this season



DAY: The Flyers are 10-6-1 ATS in road or neutral-site games in 2023-24



Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats saw all five starters reach double figures in points against Long Beach State, with Kylan Boswell leading the way with 20 points. The sophomore guard made four 3-pointers and was one of three Arizona players with at least five assists, dishing out a team-high eight. Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love also came up with a strong performance scoring 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Love and fellow senior guard Pelle Larsson each recorded five assists, with the latter also sinking a trio of 3-pointers en route to 15 points. Senior forward Keshad Johnson scored 13 points and senior center Oumar Ballo registered his 18th double-double of 2023-24 and 13th in 14 games with 11 points and 13 boards. The Wildcats made 13 3-pointers against the Beach to set the school record for most in an NCAA Tournament contest.

Why Dayton can cover

The Flyers trailed Nevada by 17 points with 7:39 remaining in the second half on Thursday but scored 17 unanswered points and finished on a 24-4 run to record their first NCAA Tournament win since beating Providence nine years ago. The Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year, junior forward DaRon Holmes II scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed nine boards while also making three steals. Holmes, who also was the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year, is one of two players this season to average at least 20 points (20.3), eight rebounds (8.4) and two blocks (2.1) per game.

Meanwhile, junior guard Koby Brea was key to Dayton's 42.1% success rate from 3-point range against the Wolf Pack. He went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc en route to 15 points, increasing his Division I-leading 3-point shooting percentage to 49.7%. Brea, who made just his third start of the season on Thursday, is third on the Flyers with an 11-point average and was the A-10 6th Man of the Year this season.

