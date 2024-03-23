The No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats attempt to advance to the Sweet 16 for just the second time since 2017 when they meet the seventh-seeded Dayton Flyers in a second-round matchup in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Arizona (26-8) made it past the second round just once in its previous three appearances in "The Big Dance" as it was eliminated in the opening round twice in that span. The Wildcats avoided another early exit Thursday by trouncing Long Beach State 85-65. Dayton (25-7) erased a 17-point deficit in the second half and posted a 63-60 victory against Nevada in its first Tournament game since 2017.

Tipoff from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. Dayton odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149. Before making any Dayton vs. Arizona picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. Dayton and just locked in its March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Dayton vs. Arizona:

Arizona vs. Dayton spread: Wildcats -9.5

Arizona vs. Dayton over/under: 149 points

Arizona vs. Dayton money line: Wildcats -455, Flyers +348

AZ: The Wildcats are 21-12-1 against the spread this season



DAY: The Flyers are 10-6-1 ATS in road or neutral-site games in 2023-24



Arizona vs. Dayton picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats were firing at will from long distance on Thursday as nearly half of their 72 shot attempts were from 3-point range. They made 13 of their 35 shots from beyond the arc to set the school record for most 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game. Sophomore guard Kylan Boswell led the team with four 3-pointers, while senior guards Caleb Love and Pelle Larsson made three apiece.

Boswell was Arizona's top scorer against Long Beach State with a career-high 20 points after amassing a total of 21 over his previous four contests. The Pac-12 Player of the Year, Love finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, and senior center Oumar Ballo recorded his 18th of the campaign and 13th in 14 games with 11 points and 13 boards. Love has scored 141 points in his NCAA Tournament career, the most of any player in this year's field. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Dayton can cover

The Flyers trailed Nevada by 17 points with 7:39 remaining in the second half on Thursday but scored 17 unanswered points and finished on a 24-4 run to record their first NCAA Tournament win since beating Providence nine years ago. The Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year, junior forward DaRon Holmes II scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed nine boards while also making three steals. Holmes, who also was the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year, is one of two players this season to average at least 20 points (20.3), eight rebounds (8.4) and two blocks (2.1) per game.

Meanwhile, junior guard Koby Brea was key to Dayton's 42.1% success rate from 3-point range against the Wolf Pack. He went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc en route to 15 points, increasing his Division I-leading 3-point shooting percentage to 49.7%. Brea, who made just his third start of the season on Thursday, is third on the Flyers with an 11-point average and was the A-10 6th Man of the Year this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Arizona vs. Dayton picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 151 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona vs. Dayton, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dayton vs. Arizona spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 148-106 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.