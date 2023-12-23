The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will wrap up their brutal stretch when they face the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) in the 2023 Desert Classic on Saturday afternoon. Arizona bounced back from a loss to Purdue with an 87-74 win over Alabama on Wednesday, outscoring the Crimson Tide by 12 points in the second half. FAU has won seven of its last eight games, including a 64-54 win against St. Bonaventure last Saturday. This is one of the biggest regular-season games in FAU history following its run to the Final Four last season.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic odds, while the over/under is 163.5 points.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic spread: Arizona -6.5

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic over/under: 163.5 points

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic money line: Arizona -290, FAU +229

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona has already picked up three wins over ranked opponents this season, along with its 87-74 win against Alabama on Wednesday. The Wildcats put together a dominant second half, outscoring the Crimson Tide by 12 points after the intermission. All five starters scored in double figures, paced by 16 points from both senior center Oumar Ballo and senior guard Pelle Larsson.

Ballo completed his double-double effort with 12 rebounds, and he drew 11 fouls as a physical force in the paint. Arizona ranks sixth in college basketball in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Wildcats have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 games, and they are battle-tested this season.

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

Florida Atlantic brought back almost its entire roster from last year's team that made a run to the Final Four, including 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin, who will be tasked with matching Ballo down low. Goldin is averaging team highs with 15.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, leading the nation with a 75.9 shooting percentage. Johnell Davis has been a key player as well, averaging 14.5 points while shooting 20 of 41 from 3-point range.

The Owls have been off since their win over St. Bonaventure in Springfield, Mass., last Saturday. Davis led the way with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Goldin chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. Florida Atlantic has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, and it has covered in eight of its last nine games in December. See which team to pick here.

