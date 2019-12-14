Arizona vs. Gonzaga odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from advanced model

Top-15 teams and traditional powers from the western region collide on Saturday when the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. On Wednesday, the Wildcats (10-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 99-49 rout against overmatched Nebraska-Omaha. Arizona is looking for its first win over a top-10 team in more than two years. The Wildcats are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Meanwhile the Bulldogs (10-1) are coming off an 83-76 win at No. 22 Washington on Sunday. All five Gonzaga starters scored in double-digits in that game. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points in the Arizona vs. Gonzaga odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 152. Before making any Gonzaga vs. Arizona picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Arizona vs. Gonzaga spread: Wildcats -3.5

Arizona vs. Gonzaga over-under: 152 points

Arizona vs. Gonzaga money line: Wildcats -181, Bulldogs +146

ARI: The team is No. 3 in the country in scoring margin (22.4 points per game)

GON: The Bulldogs are No. 4 in the nation in scoring (85.9 points per game)

The model knows that the Wildcats have one of the best freshmen in the country in Nico Mannion. The 6-foot-3 point guard and 2019 McDonald's All-American leads the Pac-12 in assists per game (6.2) while also scoring 14.9 points per game. Over his last seven games, he is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 assists while shooting 38.2 percent on 3-pointers.

The model also has factored in that Arizona has one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Wildcats rank third in the nation in scoring margin (22.4), fourth in total assists (194), seventh in scoring offense (85.5) and eighth in field goal percentage (51.2). In Wednesday's 99-49 rout of Nebraska-Omaha, Arizona shot 58 percent, had 25 assists on 38 field goals and had a 44-20 advantage in the paint.



Even so, the Wildcats are not guaranteed to win or cover the Arizona vs. Gonzaga spread.

The Bulldogs won't be intimidated playing at the McKale Center. They've won 10 straight true road games, which is the longest streak in the country. The average score in those 10 games has been 85-62.

In addition Gonzaga has a good 3-point shooter in Corey Kispert. The 6-foot-7 junior forward has made 27-of-65 3-pointers this season (41.5 percent). He faces an Arizona defense that is just middle-of-the-pack in the Pac-12 in defending the three (32.2 percent, sixth in the conference).



