Arizona vs. Gonzaga odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven model

The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to stay perfect against ranked teams this season when they square off with the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats Saturday at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. The Bulldogs (10-1) already have knocked off No. 11 Oregon and No. 22 Washington. A win over Arizona would be Gonzaga's eighth straight against Pac-12 opponents. Meanwhile the Wildcats (10-1) are looking to end a three-game losing streak to ranked opponents. Arizona has not beaten a Top 25 team since Feb. 15, 2018. The Wildcats are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Gonzaga odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 150.5.

Arizona vs. Gonzaga spread: Wildcats -2.5

Arizona vs. Gonzaga over-under: 150.5 points

Arizona vs. Gonzaga money line: Wildcats -139, Bulldogs +117

ARI: The team is No. 3 in the country in scoring margin (22.4 points per game)

GON: The Bulldogs are No. 4 in the nation in scoring (85.9 points per game)

The model knows that the Wildcats have one of the best freshmen in the country in Nico Mannion. The 6-foot-3 point guard and 2019 McDonald's All-American leads the Pac-12 in assists per game (6.2) while also scoring 14.9 points per game. Over his last seven games, he is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 assists while shooting 38.2 percent on 3-pointers.

The model also has factored in that Arizona has one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Wildcats rank third in the nation in scoring margin (22.4), fourth in total assists (194), seventh in scoring offense (85.5) and eighth in field-goal percentage (51.2). In Wednesday's 99-49 rout of Nebraska-Omaha, Arizona shot 58 percent, had 25 assists on 38 field goals and had a 44-20 advantage in the paint.



Even so, the Wildcats are not guaranteed to win or cover the Arizona vs. Gonzaga spread.

When Killian Tillie is healthy, he is one of the country's best players. The sweet-shooting 6-foot-10 senior from France has averaged 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in the six games he has played since returning from preseason knee surgery. In addition he is shooting 40.7 percent on 3-pointers.

Gonzaga has offensive firepower that Arizona has not seen this season. The Zags are fourth in the nation in scoring margin (20.9) and scoring offense (85.9). In addition they are seventh in total assists (188), eighth in total rebounds (460) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49), and ninth in rebound margin (10.5).

