The No. 6 Houston Cougars (20-4, 12-1 Big 12) will face the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats (17-7, 11-2) for the first time since the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament when they play on Saturday afternoon. Houston sits atop the Big 12 standings with a 12-1 record in league play, holding a one-game edge over second-place Arizona. The Cougars suffered their lone conference loss against then-No. 22 Texas Tech on Feb. 1, but they have responded with a three-game winning streak. Arizona is looking for a crucial victory after falling to red-hot Kansas State earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson. Houston is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Houston odds, while the over/under is 137.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Arizona vs. Houston spread: Houston -1.5

Arizona vs. Houston over/under: 137.5 points

Arizona vs. Houston money line: Houston -125, Arizona +105

Arizona vs. Houston streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona came up short in a trap game at Kansas State earlier this week, shooting 2 of 22 from 3-point range while committing 17 turnovers to halt a six-game winning streak. The Wildcats still have a chance to hold the edge over Houston for first place in the Big 12 with a win on Saturday, and this is the lone regular-season meeting. Senior guard Caleb Love leads Arizona with 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, scoring 27 points in wins over Arizona State and Oklahoma State in the last three weeks.

He is joined in double figures by junior guard Jaden Bradley (11.9 ppg) and sophomore guard KJ Lewis (10.5). Starting forward Trey Townsend has missed the last two games due to concussion protocol, but he is expected to return on Saturday. The Wildcats are riding a nine-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in six of their last seven games.

Why Houston can cover

Houston has only lost four games this season, with three of those losses coming in overtime and the other one being a 74-69 final against now-No. 1 Auburn. The Cougars are currently riding a three-game winning streak following comfortable wins over Oklahoma State, Colorado and Baylor. They covered the spread as 10-point favorites in their 76-65 win over Baylor on Monday, powered by five double-digit scorers in a game that they led by as many as 25 points.

Veteran guard L.J. Cryer, who averages a team-high 14.3 points per game, scored 14 points in the win against the Bears. Emanuel Sharp returned from a two-game injury absence to score 10 points in 25 minutes. Houston is 16-1 in its last 17 games, and Love has shot under 40% from the floor in nine of his last 12 games for Arizona.

