Who's Playing

Morgan State @ No. 5 Arizona

Current Records: Morgan State 4-7; Arizona 11-1

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears and the #5 Arizona Wildcats will compete for holiday cheer at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Morgan State received a tough blow last week as they fell 75-63 to the UMBC Retrievers.

Meanwhile, the Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Arizona proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Arizona's way against Montana State as they made off with an 85-64 win. Six players on Arizona scored in the double digits: guard Kerr Kriisa (18), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (16), forward Azuolas Tubelis (14), guard Pelle Larsson (12), center Oumar Ballo (11), and guard Courtney Ramey (10). Kriisa hadn't helped his team much against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Bears have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 28.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Morgan State is now 4-7 while Arizona sits at 11-1. Arizona is 9-1 after wins this year, and Morgan State is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.90

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 28-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.