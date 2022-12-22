Who's Playing

Morgan State @ No. 5 Arizona

Current Records: Morgan State 4-7; Arizona 11-1

What to Know

The #5 Arizona Wildcats will play host again and welcome the Morgan State Bears to McKale Memorial Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Arizona is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. Arizona took their contest against Montana State by a conclusive 85-64 score. Arizona was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. Six players on Arizona scored in the double digits: guard Kerr Kriisa (18), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (16), forward Azuolas Tubelis (14), guard Pelle Larsson (12), center Oumar Ballo (11), and guard Courtney Ramey (10). Kriisa hadn't helped his team much against the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Morgan State and the UMBC Retrievers two weeks ago was not particularly close, with the Bears falling 75-63.

The Wildcats are now 11-1 while Morgan State sits at 4-7. Arizona is 9-1 after wins this year, and Morgan State is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.