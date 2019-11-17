Arizona vs. N. Mex. State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arizona vs. New Mexico St. basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. N. Mex. State (away)
Current Records: Arizona 3-0; N. Mex. State 2-1
Last Season Records: Arizona 17-15; N. Mex. State 30-4
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats will take on the New Mexico St. Aggies at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Arizona has bulldozed their previous three opponents, so New Mexico St. might have their hands full.
Arizona simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the San Jose State Spartans 87-39. The Wildcats can attribute much of their success to F Zeke Nnaji, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, New Mexico St. didn't have too much trouble with the Southern Jaguars as they won 79-63.
Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 3-0 and the Aggies to 2-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 137
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
