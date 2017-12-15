Arizona vs. New Mexico: Picks, odds, live stream, watch college basketball online

The Wildcats, once written off after a three game skid, appear poised to enter Pac-12 play with momentum

Arizona looked dead in the water a mere weeks ago after a three-game skid in the Bahamas jolted the Wildcats from No. 2 in the rankings to completely off the map. But Sean Miller's team is back on the radar with four consecutive wins, including two over KenPom top 40 teams.

The Wildcats have a ton of momentum on their side as they enter the weekend with a tough matchup against New Mexico looming on Saturday. The Lobos, despite a 3-7 record, are a pesky out at home and get to welcome in a top-25 team into The Pit for the first time all season.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via KenPom: Arizona -13
  • Prediction: The Pit is a tough place to play in any season, and even so in a down one. For that reason alone, I'm picking the Lobos to cover the spread and keep it within 13, but Zona wins fairly comfortably here. Pick: New Mexico +13
