Who's Playing

Oregon @ Arizona

Current Records: Oregon 13-9; Arizona 19-3

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks are 11-3 against the #5 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Oregon and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Oregon proved too difficult a challenge. The Ducks had enough points to win and then some against Utah, taking their contest 68-56. Oregon's guard Jermaine Couisnard filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arizona took their matchup against the Washington Huskies on Saturday by a conclusive 95-72 score. It was another big night for the Wildcats' center Oumar Ballo, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.

Oregon is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Ducks up to 13-9 and Arizona to 19-3. Oregon is 5-7 after wins this season, Arizona 15-3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oregon have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Arizona.